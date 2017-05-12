Why we won’t release Ifeanyi Ubah – DSS

The Department of States Services, DSS, on Friday explained it had secured a court order authorising it to detain the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, in its custody for at least 14 days. The DSS counsel, Peter Oluremodu, who appeared before Justice Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos […]

Why we won’t release Ifeanyi Ubah – DSS

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

