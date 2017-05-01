Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Why West African insurers may not achieve economic integration ‘ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
‘Why West African insurers may not achieve economic integration ‘ – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

'Why West African insurers may not achieve economic integration '
The Nation Newspaper
THE insurance industry in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region may not achieve economic and political integration by 2020, the Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mohammed Kari, has …
Efekoha Proffers Ways to Promote Uniform Sub-regional Insurance RegulationTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.