Why women are to blame for domestic violence – Actress Empress Njamah

Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has observed that women should also take part of the blame when it comes to domestic violence. Recently, reports of wife battery and high level violence on women, mostly female celebrities all over the media. Most recently, was the case of actress, Mercy Aigbe whom, while sharing images of her […]

Why women are to blame for domestic violence – Actress Empress Njamah

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

