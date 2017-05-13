‘Why would I be happy for Davido?’ – Woman claiming to be his baby mama – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment


'Why would I be happy for Davido?' – Woman claiming to be his baby mama
Days after welcoming his second daughter, Hailey, pop star, Davido still has one more baby to look after; at least according to Ayomide Labinjo. The Ibadan-based woman earlier in March claimed the singer is the father of her four-year-old daughter and
