Why your child might need a measles booster shot

At least 17 cases of measles in Gauteng have sparked a 24-day vaccine campaign in the province.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. In fact, Melinda Suchard, the head of the Centre for Vaccines and Immunology at the National Institutes for Communicable Diseases, describes it “one of the catchiest pathogens” we know. Worse in fact than your common flu or Ebola.

“It [measles] is one of the most infectious viruses known — one person can infect up to 17 other individuals who aren’t immune,” she says.

To curb new measles cases, the Gauteng health department has asked all parents to make sure their children are vaccinated against it.

The department has also asked that all children in Johannesburg under the age of 15 years who have already been vaccinated against measles receive free booster shots. Caregivers of already vaccinated children under five elsewhere in the province are also being prescribed an extra dose at no cost at either private or public clinics.

Do you think your child is in the clear because they’re fully vaccinated? Think again.

Watch: Why your kid might need a booster shot

Reporting by Laura Lopez Gonzalez and Demelza Bush. This post was originally published on Bhekisisa.

Featured image via Flickr

The post Why your child might need a measles booster shot appeared first on The Daily Vox.

This post was syndicated from The Daily Vox. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

