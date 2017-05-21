Wicked Woman Burns Husband To Death With Hot Water For Marrying Another Wife In Kaduna (Graphic Photos)

This is very sad.. A man from Kaduna was burnt by his first wife out of jealousy for marrying another wife. According to multiple online users, the woman poured hot water on him one week after marrying another wife -leaving him with serious burns in the process…

The man who was rushed to the hospital immediately after the tragedy where he was being treated -has finally been confirmed DEAD. He reportedly died today. May his soul rest in peace.

