WICKED WORLD! Newborn Baby Found Dead Inside Female Toilet at University of Maiduguri (Photos)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Commotion as a newborn was seen lying dead in a toilet at a female hostel.

According to Supreme Peter who published the photos, the lifeless newborn was found in the female toilet of the Murtala Hostel attached to the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The eyewitness said the owner of the baby tried to force it down into the toilet on Wednesday.

See the photos below:

