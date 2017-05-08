Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wife Jumps on Husband’s Car Windscreen as he Drives off with Side Chic (video)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

A woman in South Africa was filmed recently clinging to the windscreen of her husband’s car as he drove off with another woman suspected to be his side chick. This did not deter the cheating husband as he still started the car and began to move, but he underestimated the resolve of his wife who…

The post Wife Jumps on Husband’s Car Windscreen as he Drives off with Side Chic (video) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.