Wife of Aminu Kano is dead

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The wife of the late Kano-born politician and founder of the Northern Elements Progressive Union, NEPU, Aminu Kano, Aishatu Kano is dead. The death was confirmed by a family member,  Ahmed Mukhtar to PREMIUM TIMES, She died in the early hours of Monday. Mrs. Kano, popularly known as Shatu, died after being ill for some …

