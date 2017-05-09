Wife seeks dissolution of her 14yrs old marriage over husband’s excessive sex request

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A house wife Foluke Ojo has asked a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital to dissolved her 14 year old marriage with Busuyi over allegation of a request for too much sex by her husband.

Foluke had approached Court seeking dissolution of the marriage saying she was tired of the union.

The couple told the Court that they were no more enjoying the 14 year old marriage and agreed on its dissolution. .

On her part, Folake alleged that her husband was no more taking care of her and the family members again hence her love for him had gone awry and prayed the court to grant her prayer.

The applicant alleged that she cannot tolerate the request for excessive sex from her husband adding that anytime she turned him down she would be beaten blue black.

