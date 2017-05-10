Wife seeks divorce over “too much sex”

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 10, 2017

A housewife, Foluke Ojo, has prayed a magistrates’ court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to dissolve the marriage with her husband, Busuyi Ojo. Foluke said she was tired of the union due to her husband’s demand for “too much sex” and that he no longer takes care of the family. The couple, who […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

