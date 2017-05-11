Wife sets hubby’s house ablaze to prevent reconciliation with ex-wife

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—A 25 year-old woman, Mrs Esther Alex, was yesterday arraigned before an Iyaganku magistrate court in Ibadan for allegedly setting ablaze a building rented by her husband, to prevent him from reconciling with his first wife, who had been sent packing for her inability to bear children.

In a count charge filed against her, she allegedly “willfully and unlawfully set a building on fire.”

The prosecutor, Mr. Sunday Ogunremi, alleged that the accused on April 29, at Osuntogun Street, Oke-Itunu, Ibadan magisterial district, did willfully and unlawfully set fire to a building belonging to her husband’s landlady, Mrs Risikat Alarape, which is valued at N500,000.

The accused told newsmen that she committed the offence out of love for her husband, as her husband was making moves to reconcile with his ex-wife.

Chief Magistrate Abiola Richard then ordered her remanded and adjourned the case to June 13.

