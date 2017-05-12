Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wife stabs husband to death with scissors in Aba (photos)

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A wife reportedly stabbed her husband to death with a scissors, following an argument they had. According to their neighbour Chidex Lily, the incident happened at NO. 4 Aguatta St off Omuma Rd. Aba.

The deceased, Obinna, from Mbaise, Imo State, was stabbed, last week, after an
argument with his wife got them into a fight. The man, said to be a meat seller at Eziukwu market, died on Wednesday, 10th of May, 2017.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.