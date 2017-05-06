WIFE’s CONFESSION TO DODGE SEX: ‘I poisoned my husband to kill his erection’

By Sola Ogundipe

It is a general perception that a woman would do almost anything to have her way. Never underestimate the power of a woman, and woe betides the man that fails to acknowledge this fact.

A man found out the hard way just how true this is when he was serially poisoned by his ex wife, who is currently at large.

Andrea Heming admitted poisoning Ralph, her ex-husband’s meal, to dodge having sex with him. She has been on the run ever since.

Andrea, from Las Vegas, Nevada in the US made the confession in a police interview.

The 49-year-old told police she committed the crime because she was tired of having sex with her then-spouse, Ralph.

Reports said she put Boric acid (an insecticide) in his cereal, energy drinks and whipped cream. She fled the night before she was due to be sentenced and has been on the run for two years.

Ralph developed diarrhoea and nosebleeds.

Emergency Room Physician, Dr. Travis Stork said: “Finally realised what was happening and she ultimately admitted to police that she was poisoning his food.

“Andrea said she wasn’t trying to kill her husband, but trying to keep him from being able to perform in the bedroom.”

Ob/Gyn Dr. Nita Landry of The Doctors remarked: “That must have been some bad sex!”

It was generally wondered why Andrea didn’t seek a divorce or turn to time-tested excuses like headaches or a forgotten birth-control pill.

In her defence, she told the police: “I wouldn’t use that much to kill him, but just enough to make him not have an erection.”

Ralph, who suffered six months of daily diarrhoea, stomach cramps and nose bleeds before her confession, wants her caught.

“I had been getting sick a while back. Like six to eight months,” Ralph said in an interview.

