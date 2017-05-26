Wike Commissions New Port Harcourt Pleasure Park [Photos]

Port Harcourt Park Commissioned by Wike. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, today officially commissioned the much anticipated Port Harcourt Pleasure Park. Ex Governor Peter Odili, who was in attendance was honored with the duty of commissioning the park proper. See Exclusive photos below…

