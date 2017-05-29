Wike donates ecumenical centre to CAN, declares Rivers Christian state

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has donated a multimillion naira ecumenical centre to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). The project which was commissioned yesterday was built to mark the state’s golden jubilee.

Wike, who also declared Rivers, a Christian state explained that it was built to fulfil his electioneering promise to Christian leaders. He said: “Rivers State is purely a Christian State and I have no apologies to anybody to declare that it is a Christian state.”

The governor added that the centre was donated as a place of worship to all denominations and urged the statekeholders to ensure that it serves as a centre of unity.

He handed over the Certificate of Occupancy (Cof O) to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Wike threatened to withdraw the Cof O of the centre, which is the first to be built by any state government in the country, if it is wrongly used.

Adeboye presented the certificate to the state Chairman of CAN, Primate Isaac Anyanasikike. He prayed that as the state was marking her new season, so shall God begin something new in the live of Wike and his family.

Adeboye said, by building and donating the magnificent ecumenical centre to CAN, Wike has achieved a fate that none of his peers had done since Nigeria was founded.

He prayed that God should build a wall of fire around the governor and his family, adding that as he had started well, he would be shielded from his adversaries to finish well.

The CAN Chairman promised that the centre would be a place of sanctuary for the needy and used for the promotion and expansion of God’s kingdom in the state.

