Wike executing lifetime legacy – Ihedioha

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, has commended Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, for executing lifetime legacy projects across the state.

The former Speaker stated that the projects have transformed the fortunes of the state.

Speaking after the inspection of projects with Governor Wike, weekend, in Port Harcourt, Mr Ihedioha said God has blessed Rivers State with Governor Wike to lift the state to greater heights.

He expressed happiness with the quality of contractors engaged by Wike to build a new Rivers State.

Ihedioha said that he appreciates the enormous work done so far by Wike because he has first hand experience of the state, having been groomed in Port Harcourt.

He said: “This governor is a blessing to the people of Rivers State. I am impressed by the profound work he is doing to move the state ahead. I know the extent of work done so far because I grew up here in Port Harcourt.”

