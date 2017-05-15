Pages Navigation Menu

Wike executing lifetime legacy – Ihedioha

Posted on May 15, 2017

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr  Emeka Ihedioha, has commended Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, for executing lifetime legacy  projects across the state.

The former Speaker stated that the projects have transformed  the  fortunes of the state.

Speaking after the inspection of projects with Governor Wike, weekend, in Port Harcourt, Mr Ihedioha said God has blessed Rivers State  with  Governor Wike to lift the state to greater heights.

He expressed happiness with the quality of contractors  engaged by Wike  to build a new Rivers State.

Ihedioha said that he appreciates the enormous  work done so far by Wike  because  he has first hand experience of the state, having been groomed in Port Harcourt.

He said: “This governor is a blessing  to  the  people of Rivers State.  I am impressed by the profound work he is doing to move the state ahead. I know the extent of work done so far because  I grew up  here in Port Harcourt.”

