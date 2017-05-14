WIKE IS EXECUTING LIFETIME LEGACY PROJECTS -IHEDIOHA

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha has lauded Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike for executing lifetime legacy projects across the state.

He stated that the projects have transformed the fortunes of the state, pointing out that God has blessed Rivers State with Wike to lift the state to greater heights.

Ihedioha, who spoke in Port Harcourt at the weekend shortly after the inspection of projects with the governor, expressed happiness with the quality of contractors engaged by Wike to build a new Rivers State.

The former deputy speaker noted that he appreciates the enormous work done so far by the governor because he has first hand experience of the state, having been groomed in Port Harcourt.

He said, “This governor is a blessing to the people of Rivers State. I am impressed by the profound work he is doing to move the state ahead. I know the extent of work done so far because I grew up here in Port Harcourt at Captain Amangala Street.

“This governor has obliterated the upland and riverine dichotomy. He has United the people of Rivers State through projects and politics of inclusion.”

Ihedioha stated that Wike is a good example of democratic leadership and the delivery of quality projects for the growth of society.

On the Ecumenical Centre project, the former deputy speaker said the governor has through the project thanked God for his kindness to Rivers people, pointing out that the project will attract more blessing for the state.

