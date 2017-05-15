Wike is Executing Lifetime Legacy, Says Ihedioha

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has lauded Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for executing lifetime legacy projects across the state.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that the projects have transformed the fortunes of the state.

Speaking after the inspection of projects with Wike on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Emeka Ihedioha said God has blessed Rivers State with Wike to lift the state to greater heights.

He expressed happiness with the quality of contractors engaged by Wike to build a new Rivers State.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives noted that he appreciates the enormous work done so far by Wike because he has first hand experience of the state, having been groomed in Port Harcourt.

He said: “This governor is a blessing to the people of the state. I am impressed by the profound work he is doing to move the state ahead.

“I know the extent of work done so far because I grew up here in Port Harcourt at Captain Amangala Street.

“This governor has obliterated the upland and riverine dichotomy. He has united the people of the state through projects and politics of inclusion.”

The former federal lawmaker said Wike is a good example of democratic leadership and the delivery of quality projects for the growth of society.

On the Ecumenical Centre, Ihedioha said Wike has through the project thanked God for his kindness to Rivers people.

He said the project would attract more blessing for the state.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

