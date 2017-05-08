Pages Navigation Menu

Wike seeks court order to stop EFCC, DSS, Police‎ from searching his house

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop anti-graft and other law enforcement agencies from searching any of his property in Abuja or anywhere else in Nigeria without his physical presence. Wike said a search of any of his property is a violation of his rights as an […]

