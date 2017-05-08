Wike Sues Police Over Attempt to Search His Houses

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has sued the police over an alleged move to search his house in Abuja for huge cash sums believed to be proceeds of crime.

Also joined as defendants in the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja are the Inspector-General of Police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Department of State Services.

The governor said he had it on good authority that the defendants had already or were making moves to obtain a search warrant to carry out the planned search on his home at Ortega Close, Hassan Usman Katsina Street, Asokoro Extension, Abuja.

According to him, the defendants were also making moves to search his other houses, including those in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

But he contended in the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja through his lawyer, Mr. Sylva Ogwemoh (SAN), that such a search would violate his immunity as a sitting governor.

He wants the court to restrain the defendants from giving effect to the alleged planned search of his homes.

His lawyer, Ogwemoh, claimed that such a search could not be conducted by the defendants without violating Section 308 of the constitution, which conferred immunity on his client as a governor.

He asked the court to determine ‘whether the defendants can by the combined effect of section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and sections 149 (1) and 150 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 apply for, obtain, issue or, in any manner or form, effectively execute a search warrant’ at the residences of Wike.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Wike Sues Police Over Attempt to Search His Houses appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

