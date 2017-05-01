Wike tasks community leaders on devt

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has called on community leaders to work in unity to develop their respective communities.

Speaking during the fund raising for the construction of an ultra modern civic centre complex by the Rumuokwuta community, weekend, Governor Wike said community development efforts will complement the development programmes of his administration.

He noted that leaders should make sacrifices to advance communal interest through a united front.

The governor praised the Rumuokwuta community for supporting him during the 2015 general elections, pointing out that they will not regret their support for him.

He said: “Because of the sacrifices the Rumuokwuta community made for me when I was in need, I will also support them. ”

