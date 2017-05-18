Group asks Wike to tell Nigerians what he knows about alleged plot against Buhari – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Group asks Wike to tell Nigerians what he knows about alleged plot against Buhari
NAIJ.COM
A human rights group, Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ), has replied the statement credited to the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike saying the governor should tell Nigerians what he knew about an alleged coup being plotted by some power jobbers …
Jonathan To Wike: Your Performance Has Justified Your Election
Why I have no regrets supporting Wike to become Rivers governor – Goodluck Jonathan
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!