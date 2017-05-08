Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike’s panel of inquiry: Amaechi suffers defeat in Appeal Court – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Wike's panel of inquiry: Amaechi suffers defeat in Appeal Court
Daily Post Nigeria
The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt has dismissed the Appeal filed by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi against the Justice George Omereji-led Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in 2015. Lead Judge, Justice O.F …
Judicial Commission that probed Amaechi's government is legal, Appeal Court rulesPremium Times

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.