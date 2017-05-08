Wike’s panel of inquiry: Amaechi suffers defeat in Appeal Court

The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt has dismissed the Appeal filed by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi against the Justice George Omereji-led Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in 2015. Lead Judge, Justice O.F Moleye said the refusal of Amaechi to appear before the panel amounted to self denial. Justice Moleye […]

Wike's panel of inquiry: Amaechi suffers defeat in Appeal Court

