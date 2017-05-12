Wild celebrations await Chelsea if they win League today

Antonio Conte would welcome being thrown in an ice bath by his Chelsea players if they secure the Premier League title at West Brom today.

Chelsea will be crowned champions if they win against the Baggies, with Conte expecting ‘fantastic’ celebrations if and when they wrap up the league.

When Juventus won the Serie A title in 2013 his players threw Conte, dressed only in his underwear, into an ice bath, and the Italian would welcome similar scenes if his side get the job done at the Hawthorns.

‘I hope,’ Conte said, when reminded of the celebrations in Turin. ‘The moment of celebration must be fantastic. I’m sure my players want to celebrate in the right way. I am the same.’

Even if the Blues are not successful in their bid to win the title on Friday night they have the luxury of two home games before the end of the season, but Conte want things sorted as soon as possible. ‘It’s not important where you win, it’s important to win,’ he added.

“Then you will have the time to celebrate the win where you want. Tomorrow’s game is the most important game for us. It’s a final.”

“We must know that to play against West Brom is not easy. This is a really strong team, a physical team, a good coach. For sure, the atmosphere can be very hot.

‘But it’s important also in this moment to enjoy. I like to repeat: this is a good season. We want it to become a great season.”

