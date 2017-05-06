Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wilfred Ndidi and Riyad Mahrez on target to edge Leicester towards top half finish with victory over Watford – The Independent

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Wilfred Ndidi and Riyad Mahrez on target to edge Leicester towards top half finish with victory over Watford
The Independent
Leicester cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Watford to all-but seal Premier League safety. The Foxes secured a fifth-straight home win in the top flight to climb into the division's top 10 after goals from Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez and Marc
Leicester too good for struggling WatfordSport24
Centurion Riyad Mahrez shines in comfortable Leicester win over WatfordThe Guardian
Live Commentary: Leicester City 3-0 Watford – as it happenedSports Mole
Telegraph.co.uk –NAIJ.COM –Irish Independent –Bleacher Report
all 135 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.