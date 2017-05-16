Pages Navigation Menu

Wilfred Ndidi named Leicester City young player of the year

Leicester City has named Wilfred Ndidi the Young Player of the Season at the club’s award ceremony on Monday. The Nigerian was instrumental to the resurgence under manager  Craig Shakespeare, featuring 15 times in the Premier League for the Foxes and scoring twice. He picked up the prize ahead of England youth internationals, Demarai Gray …

