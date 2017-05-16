Willie X.O. of The Goretti Company Embarks on Projects to Give Back to Less Privileged Communities in Lagos

Nigeria’s Willie X.O. is proving to be more than just another artist, as he continues his round of community support projects. He has got the looks and the talent but he certainly has also got the heart for giving back too. You wouldn’t be mistaking if you confused the giant hunk Willie X.O for the […]

The post Willie X.O. of The Goretti Company Embarks on Projects to Give Back to Less Privileged Communities in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

