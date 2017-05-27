Winner Of BBNaija Efe Ejeba To Perform Live At The May Madness #CBLAfrica All Star Game This Sunday (28.05.2017)

Something big is about to happen this Sunday, May 28th as the best of the best will hit the court at the May Madness Tournament All Star Game.

I am sure you are wondering which of your favourite celebrities would take part in the celebrity free throw competition, well don’t be told, be the first to watch them LIVE.

Doors will open at 3.30pm and the tip off time is 4pm prompt at the remodeled Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere Lagos.

There will also be an All Star Game, Three Point Shootout and a Dunk Contest.

Cintron is the official partner for the Dunk Contest tagged “Cintron Dunk Contest” and popular Ghanaian celebrity and Cintron Ambassador, Juliet Ibrahim, would be on ground to judge and present the award to the winner.

The All Star Game is not just about Basketball, it is “More Than a Game” as the winner of Big Brother Naija 2017, Efe Ejeba, will shut down the half time with his hit single, Based On Logistics.

This event is free for primary and secondary school students with a means of identification. There is also the opportunity to win fantastic freebies during the game.

Tickets are fast selling on www.tickets.cblafrica.net or at the venue during game day.

The game will be streamed live on www.cblafrica.net/tv.

The CBL is proudly supported by the Lagos State Government, AFA Sports, SWIFT, PaddyBet, 360Nobs, Red Cheetah by SWIFT, Blindspotng, Maison Fahrenheit, Cintron, Printivo, Bugaa Connect, The Bobby Taylor Company,Genevieve Magazine,EbonyLife TV, Domino’s Pizza, Selemedic, McErnest Events, Air Cote d’Ivoire and The Beat 99.9FM.

