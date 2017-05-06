Winning! PrepClass Awarded GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator Innovation Fund’s $322,000 Grant

In 2016, Forbes Africa named PrepClass in its 30 most promising young entrepreneurs in Africa list, and fast forward to a year later, the education platform that connects learners and tutors was selected for the GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator Innovation Fund. They have also been awarded $322,000 grant. The Fund provides selected startups in Africa and Asia with grant funding, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

