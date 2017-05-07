Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wipro Becomes One of the Founding Members of Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The phenomenal rise of Blockchain technology can be attributed to its capabilities and adoption by some of the big names across industries. As businesses continue to discover new applications of distributed ledger, many companies have come together to upgrade the technology further, making it fit for enterprise level deployment. Increasing interest in Ethereum and blockchain … Continue reading Wipro Becomes One of the Founding Members of Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The post Wipro Becomes One of the Founding Members of Enterprise Ethereum Alliance appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.