Within The Year Osinbjo May Be Sworn In As President, Buhari May Not Return Back From London – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari may not return from his latest medical trip abroad hale and hearty.

But in a post on his Facebook page, the former Minister said the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo may fill the acting capacity for a while.

He added that after a year, Osinbajo may be sworn-in as substantive President.

READ BELOW..

Journalists were NOT allowed into the Villa today.

The Chibok girls saw the President behind closed doors.

He is now being flown to London for further medical treatment for “a period of time to be determined by his doctors”.

The whole thing is like a bad film script. It stinks. Let us hope the President will come back home from London hale and hearty though somehow I doubt he will. Poor Buhari. I think that VP Osinbajo may be Acting President for quite some time and within the year he may well be sworn in as substantive President.

The post Within The Year Osinbjo May Be Sworn In As President, Buhari May Not Return Back From London – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

