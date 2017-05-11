Witness dies in court before testifying in land case

An Ikeja High Court was on Thursday thrown into confusion after a witness slumped and died in the court just before testifying in a land case.

The deceased who was in his late 30s had come to court to testify in a land dispute before Justice O.A. Olayinka.

“Before the case was called for trial, he started coughing and gasping and had to leave the courtroom.

“He was vomiting a lot of blood and onlookers were scared to go near him. He collapsed on the corridors of the courtroom and a medical team came in with an ambulance to take body away.

“His lawyer informed Justice Olayinka of his client’s death and she immediately stopped proceedings for the day,” a witness said.

When newsmen visited the courtroom, clothes smudged with blood were seen on the corridors of the courtroom as well as the blood-stained shirt and leather slippers of the deceased.

The post Witness dies in court before testifying in land case appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

