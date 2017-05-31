Witness: Madueke used 3 companies, 2 persons to launder $115million

Akin Kuponiyi An Operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Usman Zakari, on Thursday gave graphic details of how the former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Diezani Madueke, laundered $115 million USD, through three oil companies and two individuals. Zakari, the EFCC second witness in the ongoing trial of former People’s Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidate in Kwara State, Mr. Mohammed Dele Belgore, and former Minister for National Planning, Dr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

