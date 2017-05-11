Witness Slumps, Dies Before Giving Evidence In Lagos Court

An Ikeja High Court was on Thursday thrown into confusion after an unnamed witness slumped and died in the court just before testifying before Justice O.A. Olayinka in a land case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, who was in his late 30s had come court to testify in a land dispute.

“Before the case was called for trial, he started coughing and gasping and had to leave the courtroom.

“He was vomiting a lot of blood and onlookers were scared to go near him.

“He collapsed on the corridors of the courtroom and a medical team came in an ambulance to take body away.

“His lawyer informed Justice Olayinka of his client’s death and she immediately stopped proceedings for the day,” a witness said.

When NAN visited the courtroom, clots of blood were seen on the corridors of the courtroom as well as the blood-stained shirt and leather slippers of the deceased.

A court registrar, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN:“I am not authorised to speak on what happened in this court today, it is only the Chief Registrar that can speak.”

Contacted, the Chief Registrar was unavailable as he was having a meeting with the Chief Judge and Chief Security Officer of the court. (NAN)

