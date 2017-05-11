Pages Navigation Menu

Witness slumps, dies before giving evidence in Lagos court

Posted on May 11, 2017

An Ikeja High Court was on Thursday thrown into confusion after an unnamed witness slumped and died in the court just before testifying before Justice O.A. Olayinka in a land case. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased,  who was in his late 30s had come court to testify in a land […]

