Wizkid Announces A 2 Day Free Show For Ugandans
Last year, Ugandan authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Nigerian pop star Wizkid, who cancelled a planned concert due to health reasons. Due to his inability to perform and wow his Ugandan fans, the Daddy Yo crooner, Wizkid has announced that he would be holding free shows in Uganda this year. Via his twitter handle, […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!