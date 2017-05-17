Wizkid bags seven nominations for 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Wizkid is the only Nigerian artiste to be nominated this year.
The post Wizkid bags seven nominations for 2017 Billboard Music Awards appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!