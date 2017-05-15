Nigeria: Wizkid, Tekno, Davido, Mr. Eazi, Others Make 2017 BET Awards Nomination – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Wizkid, Tekno, Davido, Mr. Eazi, Others Make 2017 BET Awards Nomination
Nigerian music acts, Wizkid, Tekno, Davido and Mr. Eazi, have been nominated for the 2017 BET Awards in the highly controversial "Best International Act: Africa Category". This year's award would see Starboy Music boss, Wizkid, making the list in the …
