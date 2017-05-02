Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid hints first collaboration with US rapper, Future – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Wizkid hints first collaboration with US rapper, Future
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Wizkid says he's all about the music and all the pressure to drop new material and such never gets to him. Wizkid has teased a new music collaboration with 'Low Life' rapper, Future. It's the first time Starboy will be landing a studio work with the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.