Wizkid nominated in 7 categories at the Billboard awards – NAIJ.COM

May 17, 2017


Wizkid nominated in 7 categories at the Billboard awards
Wizkid cannot stop winning! Just days after the popular musician was nominated in the best African act category at the BET awards, he received another set of nominations from Billboard music awards. READ ALSO: Here's how Nicki Minaj showed her support …
Wizkid bags seven nominations for 2017 Billboard Music AwardsPremium Times
10 Moments in Billboard Music Awards History That Still Give Us ChillsE! Online
Wizkid Scores Seven Billboard Music Awards Nominations After Grammy DisappointmentCHANNELS TELEVISION
TheCable
