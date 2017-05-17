Wizkid nominated in 7 categories at the Billboard awards – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Wizkid nominated in 7 categories at the Billboard awards
NAIJ.COM
Wizkid cannot stop winning! Just days after the popular musician was nominated in the best African act category at the BET awards, he received another set of nominations from Billboard music awards. READ ALSO: Here's how Nicki Minaj showed her support …
Wizkid bags seven nominations for 2017 Billboard Music Awards
10 Moments in Billboard Music Awards History That Still Give Us Chills
Wizkid Scores Seven Billboard Music Awards Nominations After Grammy Disappointment
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!