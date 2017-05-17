Wizkid lands seven Billboard Music Awards nominations – TheCable
Wizkid lands seven Billboard Music Awards nominations
Courtesy of his feature on Drake's 'One Dance', Nigerian pop star Wizkid is eligible for seven Billboard Music Awards. Wizkid served as a featured artiste on the commercially successful 2016 song which he also co-produced. 'One Dance' is nominated for …
Wizkid grabs 7 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards
