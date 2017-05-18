Wizkid loves both Nigerian and Ghanaian Jollof rice – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Wizkid loves both Nigerian and Ghanaian Jollof rice
NAIJ.COM
It takes strength and bravery for any Nigerian to publicly come out to say that he enjoys Ghanaian jollof rice. And judging from his recent interview, it appears Wizkid is a very brave man. READ ALSO: Moji Olaiya dies two months after giving birth …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!