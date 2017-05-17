Wizkid Nominated For Seven Billboard Music Awards

Thanks to the huge success of Drake’s ‘One Dance’, it seems like this is the year of Starboy at the Billboard Music Awards.

The chart topping hit song has earned Wizkid seven Billboard Music Awards nominations. The song was an instant hit and is nominated for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Streaming Song (Audio), Top Collaboration, Top R&B Song and Top R&B Collaboration Wizkid was on the song’s hook and he also co-produced it.

According to Billboard, the nominees are split up into 52 different categories. Billboard ranks potential winners based on their song sales, streams, radio airplay, live tours and social engagement.

Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj, Celine Dion, Lorde, Imagine Dragons, Drake, John Legend, Florida Georgia Line and Camila Cabello are expected to perform at the award show on Sunday, May 21st.

The most nominated acts are Drake and The Chainsmokers, both contesting for awards in 22 categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist. Twenty-One Pilots have 17 nominations, Rihanna earned 14 while The Weeknd and Beyonce have 13 nominations each.

