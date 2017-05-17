Wizkid nominated for seven Billboard Music Awards

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 17, 2017

Drake’s ‘One Dance’ hit song has earned Nigerian superstar Wizkid seven Billboard Music Awards nominations. Wizkid did the hook on the track which he also co-produced. ‘One Dance’ is nominated for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Streaming Song (Audio), Top Collaboration, Top R&B Song and Top R&B Collaboration Billboard […]

