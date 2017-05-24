Wizkid Singers “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape to come out July 7 – Pulse Nigeria
|
YNaija
|
Wizkid Singers “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape to come out July 7
Pulse Nigeria
Wizkid has confirmed that his "Sounds From The Other Side" summer mixtape will be released on July 7, 2017. The Nigerian pop star has been under immense pressure from fans to drop a project based on his international campaign, and the singer definitely …
Wizkid to release 'Sounds From The Other Side' in July
Wizkid to drop 'Sounds From The Other Side' in July
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!