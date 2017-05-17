Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid, Tekno, Davido make BET 2017 award list

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

ACE NIGERIAN singers Wizkid,Tekno and Davido have been nominated for the ‘Best International Act Africa’ category of the 2017 edition of the prestigious Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards. According to the list of nominees released by the organisers on bet.com on Monday,four Nigerian singers, including Mr Eazi, and three South AfricanS and a Ghanaian artistes […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

