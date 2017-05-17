Wizkid, Tekno, Davido make BET 2017 award list

ACE NIGERIAN singers Wizkid,Tekno and Davido have been nominated for the ‘Best International Act Africa’ category of the 2017 edition of the prestigious Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards. According to the list of nominees released by the organisers on bet.com on Monday,four Nigerian singers, including Mr Eazi, and three South AfricanS and a Ghanaian artistes […]

