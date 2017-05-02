Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage to perform at Made in America festival – TheCable

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage to perform at Made in America festival
Three Nigerian artistes – Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Maleek Berry – will perform at the 2017 edition of Made in America festival. The festival will be headlined by Jay-Z, J. Cole and The Chainsmokers. Other performers include Solange, Sampha, Pusha T, DMX

