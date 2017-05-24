Wizkid to drop ‘Sounds From The Other Side’ in July – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Wizkid to drop 'Sounds From The Other Side' in July
YNaija
Singer Wizkid has said he would release his first body of works under the RCA records on July 7. The 'Star Boy' said this while speaking with US online platform, Revolt TV on Tuesday. The project entitled 'Sounds From The Other Side' will feature …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!